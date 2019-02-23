PARK CITY — Drew Burgoon wanted one shot. Taylon Peters got another.

After four years as Salina Central teammates, the Mustang seniors will finish their high school wrestling careers competing in championship matches at the Class 5A state tournament tonight at Hartman Arena.

Burgoon came into the meet as a three-time state medalist, but will make his first appearance in a title match. Peters was a state runner-up a year ago.

"This was great," Burgoon said. "Two years ago I was the favorite and I ended up getting beat in the semifinals. I'm glad I got a chance to get back in it and get it done.

"It's a sense of relief. You hate battling through the frontside and lose in the semifinals, because then you have to wrestle two or three times on Saturday. Now I know I only have one match tomorrow."

Though pleased to get another shot at a state title, Peters seemed nearly as excited for his longtime teammate and friend than he did about his own success Friday.

"That kid, he's worked so hard and deserves this more than I do probably," Peters said of Burgoon. "He never misses weight and works hard at practice every day. He's the most consistent wrestler I've seen and it's good to see him reach his goal."

Both Burgoon (38-1) and Peters (35-2) finished the opening day at Hartman Arena with 3-0 records. Competing at 126 pounds, Burgoon won his opening match by technical fall, then advanced with a pair of 3-0 and 7-5 decisions.

He led 5-1 early in the third period of his semifinal with Kansas City Schlagle's Jonah Andrews, then went through a series of three reversals in the final minute of the 7-5 win.

Peters had one of the most dominating performances of the day. Each of his three matches ended by first-period pin and in those three matches, he wrestled a combined two minutes, two seconds.

That included a pin of Emporia's Drew Baker only 1:24 into the semifinal match.

Burgoon will face Great Bend junior Carsyn Schooler in tonight's title match. Schooler (34-9) defeated top-ranked Jerrdon Fisher of Goddard in the other semifinal, 5-2.

Burgoon has two wins over Schooler this season, but Schooler's win over Fisher is notable. Fisher handed Burgoon his lone loss this season in last week's regional final.

"I beat (Schooler) at the Hays tournament in triple overtime and then wrestled a lot better when I beat him by six at regional last week," Burgoon said. "It will definitely be a tough match."

"That's how tough our regional was last week. At this point if you want to be the best, you have to beat everybody anyway."

Peters is No. 1 ranked at 195 pounds, but will face unbeaten (45-0) Cameron Bates of Kansas City Turner in tonight's final. Bates trailed Wichita Carroll's Brady Bockover 7-2 in the third period of Friday night's semifinal, but won by injury default when Bockover was unable to continue the match.

"I know (Bates) is scrappy and a fighter who is never going to quit," Peters said. "I just have to do my thing, wrestle well and hopefully I can get a win.

"That's what I came here for — the competition. It's always good to see how far you can be pushed before you break."

Burgoon becomes the first four-time state medalist at Salina Central since Andy Hutchinson, who from 1996 through 1999 finished first, fourth, fifth and third. In Burgoon's three previous trips to state, he placed fourth as a freshman and junior, and third as a sophomore.

Peters and Burgoon will attempt to win the first state title for a Central wrestler since Chris Flenthrope in 2001.

'Excellent day'

Central sophomore Slade Adam advanced to the semifinals at 113 pounds, but lost by technical fall to No. 1-ranked Jason Henschel of Goddard. Adam is guaranteed a state medal and will finish between third and sixth place.

Mustang freshman Elix Hernandez will also compete today in the consolation bracket. After winning his opening match and losing in the quarterfinals, Hernandez will need two wins today to guarantee a spot on the medals podium.

Central is in seventh place in the 5A team standings after the opening day with 58.5 points.

"It was an excellent day," Central coach Shannon Peters said. "I couldn't be happier. It seems like we usually struggle to make it to the medal rounds and today the kids seemed relaxed and just went after it. All the hard work paid off.

"I think Slade is certainly disappointed but he will come back and wrestle well. Elix has to come out and wrestle like he did today."

Salina South

Salina South junior Caleb Copeland was the lone member of his team to reach the 5A quarterfinals, where he lost a narrow 4-2 decision to Great Bend's Jeffrey Spragis.

Copeland advanced with a dramatic rally in his opening match, trailing Blue Valley's Daniel McMullen 2-0 before getting two back points with five seconds left in the final period. Copeland then wasted little time in the sudden victory overtime, getting a takedown only 15 seconds into the extra period for the 4-2 win.

Copeland will be one of three Cougars wrestling in today's consolation bracket. Senior Derrek Sherwood and junior Carson Ochoa both bounced back from opening-round losses, keeping their season alive with wins Friday afternoon in the elimination portion of the bracket.

Central juniors Cooper Chard and Cayman Munson, and South sophomore Brandon Jeffries all had their season end with back-to-back losses Friday.

McPherson senior Scott Radke will compete for a state title at 160 pounds. Radke (39-2) won each of his three matches Friday by fall and will face Goddard junior Trevor Dopps in the title match.

It will be a rematch of last week's 5A regional final at Arkansas City, where Dopps won in an ultimate tiebreaker.

McPherson's Landon Frantz and Gavin Meyers of Hays lost in the semifinals at 182 pounds and both are guaranteed state medals today. Frantz defeat Meyers by 8-2 decision in the third-place match at last week's regional.