Ryan Stuart felt there was no question his Salina South Cougars had to have fast starts, both from the opening tip and the third quarter as they played host to Great Bend in a Class 5A sub-state play-in game Monday night.

And a start fast is just what the Cougars did as they advanced with a 46-37 win over the Panthers.

The Cougars scored the game's first six points and then roared out of the halftime break on an 8-0 run to go up as much as 17.

South will take a 7-14 record into Wednesday's semifinal at 18-2 Goddard. Great Bend closed its season 1-20.

“We really put an emphasis on a fast start,” Stuart said. “(Great Bend) has been off for a long, long time and they’ve had one of those seasons like we have where there are more losses than wins. We worried about them hitting the reset button and we felt they were a little dangerous in that regard.”

Getting ready for the game, South’s leader, Camdyn Schreiber said Stuart had his club well prepared.

“We had to be ready for the dribble-drive,” Schreiber said, “and we were going to press to get them out of their offense. We had to make sure we got back in transition defense to make sure they didn’t get easy buckets.”

Schreiber, who led the Cougars with 15 points and eight rebounds, said the Cougars are ready for the next step.

“We’re really excited to play Goddard,” she said. “We know we’re going to have to play good.”

Once South established its 17-point cushion, the intensity began to ebb. Great Bend whittled away at the lead and was able to get within eight points twice in the final quarter.

But South was never in real danger down the stretch and that’s why Stuart felt the press was necessary.

“We made a few shots early on giving us a chance to set our press,” he said. “That enabled us to get out to a decent lead. They cut the gap a little (in the second quarter), but then we started the third quarter really, really well and put some separation and were able to hold on down the stretch.”

Statistically, both teams grabbed 33 rebounds while South held Great Bend to 25.5 percent shooting from the floor (13 of 51). The Cougars, meanwhile, shot 40 percent (19 of 47).

Lauren Raubenstine and Kylie Arnold contributed nine points each to South's balanaced attack.

Sydney Unruh led Great Bend with 11 points, while Taryn Warren added 10 points and 10 rebounds.