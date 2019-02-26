I have a question for the Republicans who are refusing to work with Gov. Kelly and her fiscal vision for Kansas. You seem to be stuck in Brownback mode, which was completely rejected by the majority of Kansans. Please tell me one aspect of Kansas life, beside your own pocket book, that was improved during those ill-fated years? Education? Health care? Child welfare? Prisons? Drug addiction? Higher education? Nursing homes? Are any of these institutions in better condition when Brownback rode off to Rome than he found them?

Reg Matz, Hillsboro