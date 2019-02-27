Look for a cold day on Wednesday in the Topeka area with a chance for freezing drizzle and flurries.
Wednesday's high should only make it to the lower-20s.
The precipitation is expected to move out of the area by Thursday, when highs will be around 30 degrees.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: A slight chance of freezing drizzle and flurries. Cloudy, with a high near 23. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between zero and 5. North wind 5 to 10 mph
• Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. North wind around 5 mph.
• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
• Saturday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
• Sunday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.