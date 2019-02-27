A teen was taken to the hospital after her vehicle rolled over several times in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The crash was reported at 9:32 a.m. Monday at Second Avenue and Ohio Street.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Second Avenue. The vehicle reportedly was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver lost control of the vehicle south of Ohio Street. The vehicle went through an empty lot and rolled over several times, coming to rest on its roof, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, Nicodemus said.