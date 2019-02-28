JUCO WOMEN
Region VI
Labette CC 104,
Hesston Col. 54
PARSONS — The Hesston College women’s basketball team ended the season with a 104-54 loss to Labette Community College Wednesday night in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II, Region VI tournament.
Hesston trailed 21-10 after the first quarter and 47-25 at the half.
Skyelar Brown led Labette with 15 points. Diamond Jones scored 13 points. Porsha Matthews scored 11 points with 10 rebounds. Jessica Martino scored 10 points.
Millaya Bray led Hesston with 14 points. Mackenzie Smith scored 11 points. Denazia Jeffers scored 10 points. Essance Tolson had 12 rebounds.
Hesston ends the season 4-25. Labette, 21-10, takes on Highland Saturday in the semifinals.
PREP GAMES
Details on the following games were not reported at press time:
Class 3A boys
Belle Plaine 64, Halstead 46
Class 2A girls
Garden Plain 71, Remington 37
Wabaunsee 58, Goessel 24
State scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS
Class 4A Sub-State
Semifinals
Abilene 41, Buhler 39
Anderson County 57, Louisburg 35
Augusta 64, Clearwater 46
Bishop Miege 88, Atchison 54
Chanute 50, Ottawa 36
Chapman 63, Pratt 39
Circle 78, Ulysses 72
Coffeyville 72, Osawatomie 42
Independence 64, Iola 41
KC Piper 69, Paola 34
Nickerson 51, Wamego 43
Parsons 65, Fort Scott 51
Rose Hill 64, Topeka Hayden 36
Tonganoxie 32, Eudora 28
Wichita Trinity 53, Mulvane 37
Class 6A Sub-State
Semifinals
BV North 56, Blue Valley 52
Derby 62, Topeka 26
Garden City 48, Liberal 30
Gardner-Edgerton 71, Wichita East 65
KC Harmon 54, SM North 44
Lawrence 75, Wichita South 34
Lawrence Free State 66, Junction City 35
Washburn Rural 55, Hutchinson 31
Wichita Campus 75, Dodge City 46
Wichita Southeast 68, Manhattan 48
GIRLS
Class 6A Sub-State
Semifinals
Washburn Rural 53, Hutchinson 20
Class 5A Sub-State
Semifinals
BV Southwest 54, St. James Academy 25
DeSoto 49, Pittsburg 36
Goddard 50, Salina South 25
Hays 62, Kapaun-Mount Carmel 48
KC Schlagle 60, Bonner Springs 32
KC Sumner 54, Basehor-Linwood 48
Lansing 61, Highland Park 45
Maize 50, Wichita Northwest 10
Maize South 82, Arkansas City 25
McPherson 62, Andover 49
Salina Central 70, Andover Central 56
Spring Hill 46, Shawnee Heights 38
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Topeka West 20
Topeka Seaman 49, Emporia 42
Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Newton 39
Wichita Heights 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 31