JUCO WOMEN

Region VI

Labette CC 104,

Hesston Col. 54

PARSONS — The Hesston College women’s basketball team ended the season with a 104-54 loss to Labette Community College Wednesday night in the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II, Region VI tournament.

Hesston trailed 21-10 after the first quarter and 47-25 at the half.

Skyelar Brown led Labette with 15 points. Diamond Jones scored 13 points. Porsha Matthews scored 11 points with 10 rebounds. Jessica Martino scored 10 points.

Millaya Bray led Hesston with 14 points. Mackenzie Smith scored 11 points. Denazia Jeffers scored 10 points. Essance Tolson had 12 rebounds.

Hesston ends the season 4-25. Labette, 21-10, takes on Highland Saturday in the semifinals.

PREP GAMES

Details on the following games were not reported at press time:

Class 3A boys

Belle Plaine 64, Halstead 46

Class 2A girls

Garden Plain 71, Remington 37

Wabaunsee 58, Goessel 24

State scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS

Class 4A Sub-State

Semifinals

Abilene 41, Buhler 39

Anderson County 57, Louisburg 35

Augusta 64, Clearwater 46

Bishop Miege 88, Atchison 54

Chanute 50, Ottawa 36

Chapman 63, Pratt 39

Circle 78, Ulysses 72

Coffeyville 72, Osawatomie 42

Independence 64, Iola 41

KC Piper 69, Paola 34

Nickerson 51, Wamego 43

Parsons 65, Fort Scott 51

Rose Hill 64, Topeka Hayden 36

Tonganoxie 32, Eudora 28

Wichita Trinity 53, Mulvane 37

Class 6A Sub-State

Semifinals

BV North 56, Blue Valley 52

Derby 62, Topeka 26

Garden City 48, Liberal 30

Gardner-Edgerton 71, Wichita East 65

KC Harmon 54, SM North 44

Lawrence 75, Wichita South 34

Lawrence Free State 66, Junction City 35

Washburn Rural 55, Hutchinson 31

Wichita Campus 75, Dodge City 46

Wichita Southeast 68, Manhattan 48

GIRLS

Class 6A Sub-State

Semifinals

Washburn Rural 53, Hutchinson 20

Class 5A Sub-State

Semifinals

BV Southwest 54, St. James Academy 25

DeSoto 49, Pittsburg 36

Goddard 50, Salina South 25

Hays 62, Kapaun-Mount Carmel 48

KC Schlagle 60, Bonner Springs 32

KC Sumner 54, Basehor-Linwood 48

Lansing 61, Highland Park 45

Maize 50, Wichita Northwest 10

Maize South 82, Arkansas City 25

McPherson 62, Andover 49

Salina Central 70, Andover Central 56

Spring Hill 46, Shawnee Heights 38

St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Topeka West 20

Topeka Seaman 49, Emporia 42

Wichita Bishop Carroll 50, Newton 39

Wichita Heights 60, Goddard-Eisenhower 31