Roebuck posts double-double as five Blue Dragons score in double figures

Undermanned Allen was no match for Hutchinson during an 89-40 first-round victory in the NJCAA Women's Basketball Region VI Tournament on Wednesday at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The Blue Dragons (29-2), ranked eighth in the final NJCAA Division I poll, built an eight-point (23-15) first-quarter lead against the Red Devils (3-28), who competed with five players the entire game. Hutchinson wore down Allen during the final 30 minutes in dominating fashion, outscoring the Red Devils 60-25 in that span.

"We played an outmached team and, with that, they had no depth with five players tonight," Blue Dragons coach John Ontjes said. "All that I see is we have an opportunity to move on. It's going to be a different challenge for us come Saturday evening."

Hutchinson, seeded third in the region tournament, advanced to play No. 6 seed Independence, which topped No. 11 seed Garden City 64-56 in another first-round game Wednesday. The Blue Dragons and Pirates (19-9) will play at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Region VI Tournament quarterfinals at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Although Hutchinson defeated Independence 53-41 on Dec. 1, 2018, at Hutchinson Sports Arena, the Pirates enter this postseason clash on an 11-game winning streak.

Ontjes said his team needs to improve its defense and rebounding moving forward.

"We have really struggled the last couple weeks of really defending the basketball and doing a better job of rebounding," Ontjes said. "Tonight, we gave up 12 offensive rebounds, which is unacceptable against an outmatched, undersized team.

"We will quite the challenge Saturday night against Independence. We will see how our ballclub adjusts."

Dejanae Roebuck paced the Blue Dragons with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Her layup and pair free throws a little more than a minute into the second quarter pushed the Hutchinson lead to 27-15.

"Knowing that this was going to be my last game on this floor (at the Hutchinson Sports Arena), I wanted to play well," Roebuck said. "We started off kind of slow but, in the second half, we did a lot better."

Four more Blue Dragons scored in double figures, including Tia Bradshaw (14 points), Jada Mickens (12), Makayla Vannett (10) and Milan Schimmel (10). Mickens and Tijuana Kimdro each pulled down eight rebounds.

Hutchinson closed the first half on a 9-0 run as Kelsey Brett and Kimbro had layups, Mickens scored in transition and Vannett knocked down a 3-pointer for a 44-22 halftime lead.

The Blue Dragons, who moved the ball efficiently by owning a 21-4 advantage in assists, received five assists from Schimmell and three apiece from Brett, Bradshaw and Roebuck.

"There were a lot of open spaces in (Allen's) defense, and we were trying to find opportunities to find the open player, pass the ball and score," Roebuck said.

Jakira Wilson led Allen with 14 points and Paige Jensen chipped in 11 more. Tunmi Amusa collected nine rebounds.

NJCAA REGION VI TOURNAMENT

First Round

Wednesday's Result

At Hutchinson Sports Arena

NO. 3 HUTCHINSON 89, No. 14 ALLEN 40

ALLEN (3-28): Jakira Wilson 5-15 4-5 14, Paige Jensen 4-9 1-2 11, Ariel Walker 2-24 0-0 4, Tunmi Amusa 1-8 1-2 3, ChrisAlee Patterson 2-10 3-6 8. TOTALS: 14-66 (21.2%) 9-15 (60.0%) 40.

HUTCHINSON (29-2): Abby Ogle 0-1 0-0 0, Lauryn Mapusua 3-8 0-0 7, Tijuana Kimbro 4-9 0-2 8, Sara Cramer 1-2 0-0 2, Kelsey Brett 3-6 0-0 6, Tia Bradshaw 5-7 2-3 14, Milan Schimmel 4-7 0-0 10, Dejanae Roebuck 5-13 7-8 18, Makayla Vannett 4-4 0-0 10, Makayla Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Jada Mickens 6-11 0-0 12. TOTALS: 36-71 (50.7%) 9-13 (69.2%) 89.

Allen 15 7 11 7 — 40

Hutchinson 23 21 25 20 — 89

3-POINT GOALS: Allen 3-15 (Jensen 2-6, Patterson 1-2, Amusa 0-1, Walker 0-6), Hutchinson 8-21 (Vannett 2-2, Bradshaw 2-3, Schimmel 2-5, Roebuck 1-3, Mapusua 1-5, Cramer 0-1, Brett 0-2). REBOUNDS: Allen 36 (Amusa 9, Patterson 8, Walker 7), Hutchinson 53 (Roebuck 10, Kimbro 8, Mickens 8, TEAM 7). TOTAL FOULS (FOULED OUT): Allen 8 (none), Hutchinson 13 (none). TECHNICAL FOULS: None. ASSISTS: Allen 4 (Wilson 3), Hutchinson 21 (Schimmel 5, Brett 3, Bradshaw 3, Roebuck 3). STEALS: Allen 3 (Walker 2), Hutchinson 6 (Vannett 3, Roebuck 2). BLOCKED SHOTS: Allen 2 (Jensen, Walker), Hutchinson 6 (Mapusua 4, Kimbro, Brett).