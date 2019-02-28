Another status hearing has been scheduled in the case of a former Leavenworth police officer who is charged with manslaughter.

Matthew R. Harrington, 25, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a July 11, 2017, shooting in Leavenworth that resulted in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr. The shooting occurred while Harrington was on duty as a member of the Leavenworth Police Department. He later was fired from the department.

Harrington remains free on bond.

There was a status hearing Wednesday in Harrington’s case. However, Harrington waived his right to appear at the hearing and was not present. He was represented by attorney Jeff Kratofil.

Kratofil said there have been issues related to discovery evidence that are beyond the control of the defense and prosecution attorneys.

County Attorney Todd Thompson said at least one of the problems is a technology issue involving a video.

“It’s a legitimate issue that we’re trying to resolve,” he said.

District Judge Michael Gibbens continued the case at the request of the defense. He scheduled another status hearing for May 1.

