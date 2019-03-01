WICHITA — Samajae Haynes-Jones did it again.

The Wichita senior rescued Wichita State with another improbable game-winning shot in American Athletic Conference play, as the Shockers erased a 10-point, second-half deficit and beat Connecticut 65-63 at Koch Arena on Thursday.

It was a pivotal game for the Shockers’ chances of pushing for a No. 6 seed at the American Athletic Conference tournament. WSU improved to 14-13 overall and 7-8 in conference play, which brings it in a tie with South Florida for sixth place. UConn lost its sixth straight game and fell to 13-15 overall and 4-11 in AAC play.

Haynes-Jones, who hit the game-winner over SMU, finished with a team-high 20 points and helped deliver coach Gregg Marshall his 300th career win with the Shockers.

Markis McDuffie, who had 19 points, gave WSU a 63-57 lead with 1:06 remaining with a three-pointer, but UConn had the answer with back-to-back treys from Alterique Gilbert to level the score at 63-63 with 6.4 seconds left. The second make by Gilbert came from several feet beyond the three-point line.

But WSU put the ball in the hands of Haynes-Jones, cleared out the entire right side of the floor for him and allowed him to race up the court. His momentum carried him so far out of bounds that he was against the railing when his 15-foot jump shot fell through the net to deliver the win.

With the score tied at 54-5 with four minutes remaining, WSU’s Jamarius Burton broke the tie with a free throw. The two teams traded threes with Dexter Dennis giving WSU a 58-57 lead with 2:46 remaining. UConn had a numbers advantage on a fastbreak for the lead, but WSU’s Haynes-Jones stood his ground as Tarin Smith barreled into him to draw a crucial charge with 2:18 remaining.

On WSU’s next trip down, Jaime Echenique was fouled and made a pair of free throws for a 60-57 lead with 2:01 remaining. The Shockers’ got a defensive stop and then McDuffie delivered a three-pointer for a 63-57 lead with 1:06 remaining.