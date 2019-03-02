NICKERSON - The Kansas Department of Revenue’s phone call gave the city of The Highlands an unexpected message.

“We had super good news this week,” The Highlands City Councilmember Bonnie Teel told the council at its Thursday night meeting, conducted at Nickerson City Hall. It soon will see a deposit of $853.60 in the city’s account, income from the Reno County sales tax.

Officials for the city launched last year thought The Highlands would not receive its share of Reno County sales tax proceeds until later in 2019 after the city had a state-certified population. Under state law, incorporated cities get a portion of a county’s general sales tax revenues based on a formula using city population and the local mill levy.

What the city is getting until the population is certified is a portion based on the mill levy, Teel said.

The Highlands continues to take steps to establish the city, including laying the groundwork for a future municipal court. An annual town hall meeting to update residents is tentatively slated for April 18 at Crazy Horse Sports Club and Golf Course.