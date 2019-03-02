Today's Birthday (03/02/19). Your career prospects expand this year. Weave a tight network for mutual support. Fall in love anew this summer, before a shift with a community project. Together you win this winter, before reaching a turning point in your love life. Listen to your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Share what you're learning with your colleagues and partners. Friends are a big help. Give thanks for the support you receive, and count your blessings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- Take on new responsibilities for love, money or both. Career opportunities arise through a heart connection. Put a sweet spin on your marketing pitch.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Explore and investigate possibilities over the next two days. Close a deal or sign papers. Make sure the numbers balance. Enjoy a private moment.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Pay bills and manage financial logistics today and tomorrow. Changes require budget revisions. Keep saving your pennies. Squirrel away a trickle that grows over time.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Listen generously to your partner. Your attention is appreciated. It could even get romantic. Partnership and collaboration come easily over the next few days.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Energize your physical labors, work and fitness practices. You're growing skills and strength. Pay attention to details, and adjust your technique to suit the conditions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Relax and enjoy having fun with people you love. Romance is a distinct possibility. Play games, sports and contests. Practice your creative arts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Sink into domestic comforts. Focus on family events and gatherings. Organize to manage home renovation or repairs. Cook up a delicious feast with dear people.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Express what's in your heart. Articulate your message into words, images or music. Creativity flowers. Write, film and broadcast. Your greatest strength is love.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Cash flows with greater velocity today and tomorrow. Don't forget to get terms in writing. Provide excellent service. Customer satisfaction equals rising sales.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Pursue a personal passion project for a few days. Follow your heart. Don't worry about money; don't spend much, either. You're looking good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Private meditation soothes your ruffled feathers. Reflect on the past, and envision the future you want next. Rest and restore your spirit with harmony or silence.