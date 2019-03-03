CONWAY SPRINGS — The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Trinity Catholic boys basketball team defeated Medicine Lodge 66-43 tow win a sub-state championship Saturday and advance to this week’s state tournament.

The Celtics, who led 18-17 after one quarter and 35-27 at halftime, broke the game open in the third quarter with a 23-8 run that produced a 58-35 advantage. Each team scored eight points in the final 8 minutes.

Lucas Hammeke scored a game-high 21 points to lead Trinity Catholic, which received 16 more from Kaleb Hammeke and 10 from Evan Remar. Other point-producers for the Celtics were Ben Neal (six), Zane Schroeder (four), Alex Hammersmith (four), Joshua Bridgewater (three) and Philippe Manga (two).

Kyson Cunningham led the Indians with 18 points while Garrett Burden added 10 more.