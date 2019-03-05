One woman died and three people were injured -- two critically -- in an early morning fire southwest of Cheney Reservoir.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported that fire and law enforcement responded to the area of 9 E Horseshoe Lane at 2:42 a.m. on a report of a structure fire with possible occupants still inside the residence.

Deputies arriving within minutes found a single story double-wide residence on fire that was quickly spreading, reported Deputy Mikel Bohringer.

Hannah Lynn Perry, 21, was able to escape the home with her two children, Wyatt Alley, 1, and Charlotte Alley, 2, and get to her neighbor’s across the street to call 911.

Perry advised, however, her 70-year-old grandmother, Judy Kay Alley, was still inside the home.

Fire units from Pretty Prairie Fire, District 8, and District 9 responded to the scene along with EMS units from Pretty Prairie, Haven EMS, and Reno County EMS.

After firefighters were able to get the fire under control, Alley was found deceased in the house.

At the time of this report, the incident was still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office, Bohringer stated.

The mother and Wyatt were transported to Via Christi St Francis by Reno County EMS, while EagleMed flew Charlotte to Via Christi St Francis. Conditions were not immediately available.

Perry and Charlotte were listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon, while Wyatt was in fair condition, according to a nursing supervisor.