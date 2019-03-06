WICHITA (AP) — Markis McDuffie had 16 points as Wichita State defeated East Carolina 72-55 on Tuesday night.

Asbjorn Midtgaard had 11 points and three blocks for Wichita State (16-13, 9-8 American Athletic Conference). Dexter Dennis added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Fleming had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates (10-19, 3-14). Shawn Williams added 12 points. Rico Quinton had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Shockers improve to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Wichita State defeated East Carolina 65-49 on Feb. 6. Wichita State finishes out the regular season against Tulane on the road on Saturday. East Carolina finishes out the regular season against Connecticut at home on Sunday.

EAST CAROLINA (10-19) — Gardner 2-6 1-3 5, Fleming 6-15 5-7 17, LeDay 3-9 0-0 6, Williams 5-11 0-0 12, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Spasojevic 0-1 0-0 0, Quinton 3-8 4-5 11, Foster 0-1 0-0 0, Obasohan 0-0 0-0 0, Hardy 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 21-59 10-15 55.

WICHITA ST. (16-13) — McDuffie 4-11 6-9 16, Echenique 1-3 5-7 7, Dennis 4-10 0-0 10, Haynes-Jones 2-11 2-2 7, Burton 3-9 2-2 8, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Poor Bear-Chandler 2-2 0-0 4, Midtgaard 5-6 1-2 11, Farrakhan 0-1 0-0 0, Herrs 0-0 0-0 0, Torres 1-1 0-0 2, Bush 0-2 0-0 0, Stevenson 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 25-64 16-22 72.

East Carolina;22;33;—55

Wichita St.;34;38;—72

3-Point Goals — East Carolina 3-15 (Williams 2-7, Quinton 1-3, Fleming 0-2, Davis 0-3), Wichita St. 6-25 (Dennis 2-6, McDuffie 2-8, Stevenson 1-4, Haynes-Jones 1-6, Bush 0-1). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — East Carolina 33 (Quinton 10), Wichita St. 40 (Dennis 8). Assists — East Carolina 9 (Fleming 4), Wichita St. 14 (Haynes-Jones 4). Total Fouls — East Carolina 19, Wichita St. 16.