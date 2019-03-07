HILLSBORO – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Hillsboro, in Marion County.

The advisory was issued Thursday morning due to of a loss of pressure in the city’s water system.

Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The order will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved, a KDHE release stated.

Customers should boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water. Also, dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

To clean dishes or food contact surfaces disinfect by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.