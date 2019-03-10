Golf carts are approved 3i Show transportation

DODGE CITY - Golf carts and motorized handicapped scooters are the accepted method of transportation on the outdoor show grounds for the 65th Annual 3i SHOW in Dodge City.

The show is March 21-23.

Gators, ATVs or other utility vehicles will NOT be allowed in the exhibit area during show hours.

Golf carts may only be operated on the show grounds by individuals with a valid driver’s license or who are 18 or older, and operators must operate their vehicle safely and prudently. The carts may not exceed a speed of 5 mph and may not transport more individuals than its number of seats. No riders are allowed standing on the back.

Golf carts must remain in the aisles without entering or obstructing outdoor exhibits. Also, carts must be parked outside the building while visiting indoor exhibits. This includes the dirt side of the building.

It is highly recommended to reserve a golf cart now for best availability, by calling Cofer Golf Carts at (620) 227-6170 or (620) 253-0500. Golf carts will be available for rent on-site from Cofer Golf Carts on the East end of the Western State Bank Expo Complex.

Attendees may bring their own golf cart if they wish, but a permit will be required, and a liability form completed. Permits are $5 for a one-day or $12 for a multi-day license and may be purchased at the 3i SHOW Office in the WSB Expo building upon arrival.

For those requiring mobility assistance inside the building, the use of wheelchairs will be available, courtesy Via Christi and the VFW. They can be checked out at the Merchandise table in the northwest corner of the concrete side of the Western State Bank Expo building.

China Purchases U.S. Sorghum

LUBBOCK, Texas – China made its first significant purchase of U.S. sorghum since China self-initiated anti-dumping and countervailing duty cases against the commodity in February 2018.

A sale of 2.6 million bushels was reported by USDA’s export sales report for the week of Feb. 28. – March 7. In response, National Sorghum Producers Chairman Dan Atkisson, a sorghum farmer from Stockton, Kansas, released the following statement:

"This vessel purchase is great news for U.S. sorghum, and we are thrilled to see it on the books going into the 2019 planting season as hopefully a first of many. We look forward to returning to trade with our largest export partner, and we are encouraged by not only this sale but the reported 2.2 million bushel sale to Spain, as well. We believe today’s news is a direct result of meetings between our two nations’ leaders, and we appreciate both Administrations continuing to press forward to achieve a long-term agreement in U.S. and China trade relations.”

Marshall to speak at 3i SHOW

The public is invited to join U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall for an event at the 3i SHOW at the Western State Bank Expo Center 2 p.m. March 23.

"I look forward to returning to the 3i SHOW to speak with fellow Kansans about progress being made on trade discussions, implementation of the recently passed Farm Bill, and related issues,” Marshall stated.

KDA hosts Jon Schallert Business Development Workshop

MANHATTAN – The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a business development workshop in Hays on March 20.

Jon Schallert, internationally recognized speaker and business expert, will present a workshop titled: “Transform Your Business into a Consumer Destination.” The workshop will provide Kansas agribusinesses and communities with the business principles and tools needed to reinvent their business or community into a consumer destination.

The KDA Division of Agriculture Marketing received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development Grant to help fund this workshop. The schedule for the day will include:

• Keynote Session: 8:00 a.m.–11:15 a.m.

• Lunch: 11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

• Marketing Roundtable: 12:30 p.m.–2:00 p.m.

The free workshop will be at the Fort Hays State Memorial Union at 700 College Drive in Hays. Registration for this workshop is now open. Registration includes lunch; however, lunch is guaranteed only to participants who register by March 15. Register at https://bit.ly/2St1X7t.