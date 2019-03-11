This week, readers wondered about rust, renovation and road rules.

Q: I’ve noticed an orange discoloration on several homes and buildings around Hutchinson and am wondering if this is caused by something in the Hutchinson water? What can be done about stopping it or removing the stains? The housing addition east of Crosspoint Church on east 30th is an example but I see it in other areas of Hutch also.

That orange discoloration is called a rust stain. They’re a common problem caused by high iron content in the water.

“Unfortunately, there’s just parts of Hutchinson where the water causes that,” said Steve Barber, owner of Midwest Lawn and Sprinkler.

When exposed to air and moisture, those iron particles start to oxidize or rust. While your sprinkler system or hoses water your lawn, they also spray iron particles that will create rust stains wherever they land.

The stains that result from the sprinkler system overspray develop over time and can be very stubborn to remove. To prevent them, you can purchase a filter for your sprinkler system, but those can get expensive and need regular cleanings. But a DIY method is a little simpler.

“You can buy products at a hardware store that remove the rust stains. It’s cheaper to buy the liquid and remove it yourself,” Barber said

Q: Do you need a permit to renovate an existing deck at a home in Hutchinson city limits?

Trent Maxwell, the building official for the City of Hutchinson, told me that major renovations will need a permit. You won't need one for something small, such as refinishing.

“If they are changing the structural support for the deck, then it requires a permit. If it is just the decking material, no permit is required,” Maxwell said.

Q: On 30th street when a school bus is stopped with red lights flashing and stop sign is out, do all four lanes of traffic need to stop?

Yes, drivers on all four lanes should stop.

Kansas law KSA 8-1556 requires all motorists to stop when approaching or overtaking a stopped school bus displaying its flashing red lights and stop arm. This applies to all types of roads except a divided highway, the kind with a median.

Drivers should remain stopped until the bus is no longer displaying its flashing red lights and stop arm. Violation of this law is punishable by a fine and court costs over $420, but it also endangers children moving to and from the bus.

