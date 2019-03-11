The Piano Guys, famous for their mash-ups of classical and pop pieces and unusual self-made music videos, will be in concert with "Christmas Together" at 8 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe.

Tickets start at $69 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Stiefel Theatre box office and at stiefeltheatre.org.

Since their debut in 2011, The Piano Guys have released five studio albums, two Christmas albums and a live album, as well as garnered 2 billion-plus global streams and 1.6 billion YouTube views for their videos. They have been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the Today Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show. The quartet previously performed in Salina in August 2017.

For more information, call 827-1998.