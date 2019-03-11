Two juveniles were arrested Sunday night after a report of shots being fired in the Hi-Crest area of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

Officers were called around 6:45 p.m. Sunday to the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham, where the shots were reported.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said that upon their arrival, officers saw two teenage males matching the description of the suspects from the shots-fired incident.

After a brief foot pursuit, the two males were located and taken into custody on the Landon Nature Trail.

The two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Department of Corrections.

The 15-year-old was arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, use or possession of of drug paraphernalia with intent to sell, criminal trespassing and a misdemeanor warrant.

The 16-year-old was arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, distribution of marijuana, distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, failure to pay the drug tax stamp, criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal use of a weapon by an individual under 18 years of age.

The names of the arrested juveniles weren't released.