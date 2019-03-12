Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.09; Corn $3.43; Milo $3.03; Soybeans $7.81
PCP prices: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.41; Milo/cwt. $5.34; Soybeans $7.99
Scoular: Wheat $4.14; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.35
