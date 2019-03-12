February was the month of “us”! It was all about “us loving each other.” March, however, is the month of “me” and self-reflection.

March 6, Ash Wednesday, is the beginning of the annual 40-day Lenten season of “self-examination, repentance, prayer, fasting and self-denial.” For Christians following a Liturgical Calendar, this month is a time to focus on oneself, life and its many shortcomings and failures: sin! With my 85 years of active life, I have many wrongs to recall that are preferably forgotten.

Nevertheless, this Lenten season is an annual time when my church challenges me to face “me,” admit my transgressions and seek forgiveness and absolution. It always is a somber time of contemplation, meditation, and repentance.

This year, however, the whole Church is facing a torturous time of self-awareness. The Pope convened a world-wide conference of Bishops to openly and honestly face how the church must respond to an expansive sexual abuse scandal that goes back some 30 years, and involves the Catholic Church throughout the world. Innumerable clergy have been accused by verifiable witnesses of sexually abusing them and many have been accused of covering up notable instances of abuse and allowing it to continue.

This comes from a Church that proclaims itself the primogenitor of Almighty God and the ultimate “pro-life” protector of the innocent. Such behavior is an abomination.

Yet the Roman Catholic Church is not the sole reservoir of sexual aberrations. Recently some 100 pastors of the Southern Baptist Church have been accused of sexual perversion. Even such a staunch Baptist as Cal Thomas expressed his repugnancy at such behavior within his Church in a column, “How Could They” on Feb. 17.

Within my own Episcopal Church, I was sexually abused as a boy choir member. With such a broad span of faith organizations, I’d assume others also have such disgrace within their ranks. It would seem that all of Christ’s one, holy, catholic, and apostolic church has been equally stained with this loathsome sin. It is heartbreaking!

Now what?

That’s the question the Vatican Conference was called to face. It should be a question we all face. Sadly the Pope’s conference offered little more than “promises and directives” to work more diligently to stamp out this “child sacrifice,” as the Pope called child sexual abuse by clergy. OK, but what about all who have been cruelly violated and continue to suffer? How can we help heal the victims, bring to account the perpetrators, and rectify and renew the proclamation and practice of a trustworthy and sanctified Church?

First of all, there must be accountability. All who have been accused, verified and acknowledged as sexual predators must publicly accept their culpability and ask their victims for forgiveness, face to face if possible.

Then we ardently must assist those who have been wounded to actually forgive in their hearts and minds the one who defiled them. Vengeful punishment never heals. Only through forgiveness can the victim be freed from the anger, bitterness, resentment, and ache of being betrayed and abused.

As long as the suffering and pain are emotionally maintained, the event and the abuser will continue to dominate the victim’s life. Only by forgiving can the hurt be healed and a wounded life freed.

Then the abuser must be brought to account. He must face openly his own thoughts and actions. Any authority, whether a rank, an office, or a garb, must be publically removed and any future use of these denied. He must be labeled a sexual predator as he moves through any new life he seeks. Such rejection and exclusion would be a just consequence for his betrayal of his Church, those who trusted him, and his own aspirations.

But forgiveness and new life are always a part of the Christian promise.

Any predator, following public disclosure and demission, must be allowed counsel, sacraments, and inclusion within the body of Christ. Then through that caring counsel find the honesty and strength to forgive himself.

The Lord’s forgiveness even for the most heinous acts is universal. If the predator has the assurance of Jesus’ absolution he must be nurtured through his own self-forgiveness. Only through forgiveness from the victim and forgiveness within the abuser can final healing be experienced by all.

Such forgiveness is surely never easy. Perhaps this Lenten season can offer all involved the honesty and humility of true repentance, the strength to fully forgive, and the glorious joy and new life of Easter Day.

It’s a high hope, but what other hope can help us find “the way”? May you have a holy Lent and a glorious Easter Day!

Father Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest from McPherson.