A Hays woman was sentenced to prison Monday for December burglaries in Hays.

Alicia Brull was sentenced in Ellis County District Court to 16 months for dwelling burglary and 6 months for vehicle burglary. The sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 22 months in prison.

Brull was arrested Dec. 17 after allegedly attempting to break into a house in the 1300 block of East 27th. She was also charged with four counts of theft alleging she stole purses and billfolds from shopping carts in several Hays stores.

The theft charges, along with a charge of attempted aggravated burglary, were dropped in a February plea deal.

Brull’s prior convictions in 2016 of theft and possession of methamphetamine placed the conviction under special sentencing rules of presumptive prison rather than probation.