A celebration of life will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center for well-known transgender activist Stephanie Mott, 61, who died March 4 at a Topeka hospital after an apparent heart attack.

The gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at TPAC, 214 S.E. 8th Ave., according to an obituary for Mott.

A potluck dinner will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. that day at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Topeka, 4775 S.W. 21st, the obituary said.