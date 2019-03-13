Monday, March 11, Larry D. Jones, 70, was issued a Notice to Appear for Disobeyed Stop Sign.

Officers investigated Making False Information in the 600 blk N. G.

Officers conducted an Outside Agency Assist in the 800 blk E. Harvey.

Abby M. Martinez, 22, was issued a Notice to Appear for Defective Headlamp.

Karlyss K. Debuhr, 56, was issued a Notice to Appear for Defective Tag Light and Driving in Violation of Restrictions.

Officers took a Child In Need of Care report in the 700 blk N. Washington.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 300 blk S. Washington.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 400 blk E. Walnut.

Non-Injury Accident involving vehicles driven by Dee A. Reicher, 55, and Joseph A. Proctor, 25. Proctor was issued a Notice to Appear for Inattentive Driving.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 200 blk N. Haslet.

Officers took a Miscellaneous report in the 800 blk N. Woodlawn.

Charity S. Richardson, 48, Irving, Tx, was issued a Notice to Appear for Disobeyed Stop Sign.

Officers investigated Theft in the 600 blk N. Plum.

Alexander J. Rivers, 25, was issued a Notice to Appear for Headlamp Violation.

Jason A. Lowry, 35, was arrested and charged with Disobeyed Traffic Signal and Driving While License Suspended.

Melanie M. Lough, 45, Oxford, was issued a Notice to Appear for No Turn Signal and Improper Turn.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 800 blk N. Woodlawn.