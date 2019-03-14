Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.23; Corn $3.47; Milo $3.07; Soybeans $7.89
PCP prices: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.43; Milo/cwt. $5.35; Soybeans $7.99
Scoular: Wheat $4.28; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.44
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.23; Corn $3.47; Milo $3.07; Soybeans $7.89
PCP prices: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.43; Milo/cwt. $5.35; Soybeans $7.99
Scoular: Wheat $4.28; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.44
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.