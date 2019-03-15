A development company is asking Topeka elected officials to authorize it to levy a sales tax upon customers, in addition to the sales taxes they already pay, to help finance a proposed $31.4 million project to redevelop property that includes the site of a former K mart at 1740 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

Topeka's governing body plans Tuesday to consider setting an April 9 public hearing at which it would consider establishing a community improvement district, which would levy an additional 1 percent sales tax at the retail properties owned by Fort Wayne, Ind.-based EIG Wanamaker, LLC, at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker Road.

The matter is among items on the agenda when the governing body, consisting of the mayor and the nine city council members, meets at 6 p.m. in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th. The city made the agenda packet for that meeting public Thursday on its website.

Documents in that packet indicate EIG Wanamaker owns a shopping center at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker and anticipates kicking off a redevelopment project there in the first or second quarter of this year and finishing it in the first, second or third quarter of next year.

"The project will reposition an aging shopping center to be competitive in an increasingly challenging retail environment by utilizing the most effective and efficient incentive tool for the rejuvenation of outmoded retail property," said a document in the packet. "The project will fill a vacant K mart space with multiple new tenants."

A chart in the agenda packet indicated the proposed 1 percent sales tax was expected to bring in revenue from various businesses on the properties involved, including a Pizza Hut, a Hobby Lobby, an AutoZone, a Slumberland and a Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1720 S.W. Wanamaker is outside the boundaries of the proposed CID, said Molly Hadfield, media relations coordinator for the city.

Chief investment officer Bob Sutton was listed as the contact person for EIG Wanamaker, which asks the city to authorize it to levy the 1 percent tax on retail sales and services within the district in addition to sales taxes already assessed.

The tax would be in effect for as long as 22 years. The revenue would reimburse private investment in the development, for which projected costs are $31.4 million.

City officials say Topeka currently is the site of five CIDs, where developers are authorized to levy a sales tax upon customers in addition to the sales taxes they already pay. Those involve properties:

• At the Cyrus Hotel in the 900 block of S. Kansas Avenue.

• In Holliday Square, at the southwest corner of S.W. 29th and Topeka Boulevard.

• At Crosswinds Commons in the 1100 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road.

• In the 200 block of S.E. 29th.

• At Wheatfield Village, which is under construction, at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.