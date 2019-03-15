HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team will return three state medalists from last season’s top six players.

Mark Dahlsten returns for his 32nd year as the Swathers boys’ coach. He is assisted by Travis Sebits and Ameilia Fabrizius.

The Swathers won the Central Kansas League title last season and tied for first at regionals. Hesston tied for third in Class 3-2-1A state, but fell to fourth on tie-breakers.

Returning state medalists include junior Logan Gamble, who finished 28-10 last season. Gamble won the CKL first singles title and took sixth at state.

Junior Jeb Carlson finished sixth at state in doubles with now-graduated Jorge Morales, finishing 23-11. Carlson finished second in the CKL at first doubles.

Senior Isaac Decker finished 11th at doubles last year with now-graduated Daniel Casimir and was 22-16. Decker won the second doubles title at CKL.

Other returning letterwinners include sophomore Cole Deutschendorf, junior Ethan Morgan and sophomore Ben Bollinger.

Other team members include senior Courage DeMoss; juniors Jeremiah Ecker, Oliver Krehbiel, Jaeden Latta, Levi Peachey-Stoner and Cedon Yoder; sophomores Nathan Baldauf, Brayden Bruner, Noah LeFevre, Josh Leinbach, Andrew Schmidt and Gage Wilson; and freshmen Landon DeMoss, Trevor Gamble, Zack Latta, Jesse Magill, Aaron Pope, Isaiah Schertz, Joshua Shirley, Caleb Thompson, Ryan Waggoner and Jimmy Yang.

“We have a solid group to build around in Logan, Jeb and Isaac but are pretty inexperienced beyond that,” Dahlsten said. “We certainly have several kids who will compete for varsity time and we may very well experiment with lineups early in the season. I think we can compete pretty well but will have to have some kids step into new roles this year. I have been pleased with our efforts so far given the limited amount of time that we have had to be outside so far. The kids have worked hard and have already shown improvement.”

Dahlsten looks at Smoky Valley as the Swathers’ top challenger in CKL play.

Schedule

March 26 Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.

April 2 @ Smoky Valley Inv. 3 p.m.

April 4 @ Andover 3 p.m.

April 8 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.

April 9 @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.

April 12 Duals @ Conway Springs w/Central Plains 10 a.m.

April 16 @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.

April 20 @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

April 23 @ Hesston Inv. II 10 a.m.

April 29 CKL @ Pratt 9 a.m.

May 3 @ Regionals TBA

May 10-11 State @ Harmon Park, Prairie Village 9 a.m.