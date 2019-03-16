The Liberty Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. March 31 at First Church of the Nazarene, 4290 N. Monroe in Hutchinson.

Liberty Quartet is a Southern gospel group based in the west with a full-time concert schedule. They have had the opportunity to share the platform with groups such as Gaither Vocal Band, Liberty Five, Greater Vision, the Booth Brothers, and many others.

While featuring everything from high-energy performances to moments of contemplation, Liberty always leads the congregation in a concert of worship. Their ministry bridges all generations, bringing enjoyment to traditional and contemporary venues.

No admission fees are requested, but a love offering will be received in support of their ministry.