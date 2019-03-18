Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.53; Milo $3.13; Soybeans $7.98
PCP prices: Wheat $4.08; Corn $3.49; Milo/cwt. $5.51; Soybeans $8.10
Scoular: Wheat $4.34; Corn $3.81; Milo $3.51; Soybeans $8.51
Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.29; Corn $3.53; Milo $3.13; Soybeans $7.98
PCP prices: Wheat $4.08; Corn $3.49; Milo/cwt. $5.51; Soybeans $8.10
Scoular: Wheat $4.34; Corn $3.81; Milo $3.51; Soybeans $8.51
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.