Pratt Community College has hired Tim Swartzendruber to take the athletic helm.

Tim Swartzendruber has been named the new athletic director at Pratt Community College. According to PCC president, Dr. Mike Calvert, Swartzendruber was selected from a pool of over 40 applicants from across the country.

Swartzendruber is a Kansas native and a Hesston High School graduate. He attended Bethel College, where he played football while receiving his Bachelors of Science in Industrial arts education/physical education. He went on to pursue a Master’s Degree in sports Administration from Wichita State University.

After College, Swartzendruber “embarked on a public education career,” teaching and coaching in Newton, Wellington and Kingman. In 2004, he was named head basketball coach at Hesston College, a position he held for four years.

“I chose public education because I wanted to stay involved in athletics and coach,” Swartzendruber said. “I have always enjoyed working with young people and my mom was a teacher.”

Swartzendruber has spent the past 11 seasons at McPherson College, where he led the men’s basketball team to four NAIA Division II Tournaments. He is also an assistant professor at the college.

“We are very excited Tim accepted our offer and to have him be a part of our team,” Calvert said. “Where ever he has been, he has seen the institution from more than just the coaching side. His experiences will be beneficial at PCC as the Athletic Director is a part of President’s Cabinet, where decisions are made that affect the whole institution.”

Swartzendruber was one of eight finalists selected by a search committee made up of faculty, staff and community members. Of the eight finalists, four were invited to on-campus interviews.

“With the recommendation of the search committee, feedback from the public forums, coaches’ meetings and the interactions with the people on campus and in the community, we extended the officer to Tim Swartzendruber,” Dr. Calvert said. “Pratt Community College will benefit from his many years of experience.”

Swartzendruber said that he has always envisioned himself as an athletic director, a position that allows him to support public education and student athletes. That dream will come to fruition next week, with his first day on campus scheduled for March 22.

Tim and his wife Susan are the parents of five children.