WICHITA — The Bethel College golf team is in seventh place after the first round of play of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament no. 1 Monday at the Crestview Country Club North Course in Wichita.

Results of tournament will be carried into the KCAC Championships later this season.

Kansas Wesleyan leads the tournament with a team score of 299. Sterling and Ottawa are tied for second at 304. Oklahoma Wesleyan is at 310 and Bethany is at 318. Bethel has a first round team score of 332.

Cameron Cross of Ottawa leads the 54-player field with a four-under par 68. Troy Watson of Kansas Wesleyan is second with an even-par 72, four strokes off the lead. Coleman Houck of Kansas Wesleyan is third at 73. Ben Hadden of Kansas Wesleyan and Jordan Bulcock are tied for fourth at 74.

Bethel has two medal contenders after the first round. Parker Austin is tied for eighth with a 76, eight strokes out of the lead. Conner Mickens is tied for 16th at 79.

Chase Sparks is tied for 41st at 86. Chase Anderson is tied for 47th at 91. Josh Seabolt is 52nd at 94.

The final round tees off at 9 a.m. today.

KCAC Tournament no. 1

Monday

Crestview CC,

North Course

Par 72, 6,959 yards

Team scores — Kansas Wesleyan 299, Sterling 304, Ottawa 304, Oklahoma Wesleyan 310, Bethany 318, Southwestern 321, Bethel 332, York 341, Tabor 375.

Individuals (x-non-team scoring entries) — 1. Cameron Cross OU 68, 2. Troy Watson KWU 72, 3. Coleman Houk KWU 73, T4. Ben Hadden KWU 74, T4. Jordan Bulcock OU 74, T6. Jin Ho (Peter) Choi Ster. 75, T6. Andrew Lehman OWU 75, T8. Marshall Martin Ster. 76, T8. Daren Reed SW 76, T8. Parker Austin Btl. 76, T8. Jin Beom (Paul) Choi Ster. 76, T12. Chase Gafner OWU 77, T12. Anders Lindanger Ster. 77, T14. Jose Maria Cunha Bty. 78, T14. Finn Tharandt Ster. 78, T16. Connor Mickens Btl. 79, T16. Nic Rankin OWU 79, T16. Jack Pritchard OWU 79, T16. Casey Dougherty-x Ster. 79, T20. Jordan Della Guistina Bty. 80, T20. Michael Kinkelaar OU 80, T20. Daniel Beck Bty. 80, T20. Logan Vacca KWU 80, T20. Joep Mokkink Bty. 80, T20. Brandon Garza-x Bty. 80, T20. Tanner Pauls-x OU 80, T27. Bill Chongsirilak SW 81, T27. Zane Pfau YC 81, T27. Alangkarn Thongprakob YC 81, T27. Cooper Spears SW 81, T27. Tristan Rabbe-x OWU 81, T27. Ben Wolfman-x Bty. 81, T33. Doug Radley OU 82, T33. Carter Hoss OWU 82, T35. Birgir Magnusson Bty. 83, T35. Khord Vining SW 83, T35. Jefferson Cook SW 83, T35. Pat Mercer KWU 83, T35. Jason Barrientes-x Ster. 83, 40. Matthew Freriks-x OU 85, T41. Chase Sparks Btl. 86, T41. Austin Odom-x KWU 86, T41. Trevor Millard-x KWU 86, 44. Jacob Becker OU 87, 45. Graham Marks YC 88, 46. Logan Mathews TC 89, T47. Adam Lindstrom TC 91, T47. Chase Anderson Btl. 91, T47. Charles Bowman YC 91, T50. William Bowman YC 93, T50. Oscar Saldivar TC 93, 52. Josh Seabolt Btl. 94, 53. Daniel Rempel TC 102, 54. Noah Birkeness TC 107.