Park Operations Manager Brett Lamer told the Salina City Commission Monday afternoon that trees have many benefits for city residents and taxpayers.

Lamer said two projects have been removing trees on Ninth Street: along North Ninth Street, the North Salina Community Development Group partnered with Westar Energy to remove trees that endangered nearby power lines.

Along South Ninth Street, trees were removed that wouldn't be able to remain healthy and stable following road maintenance, as well as trees with roots that damaged driveways, curbs, or the street.

During his presentation, Lamer said trees have many under-appreciated benefits.

Studies have found areas with large trees have lower rates of violent and property crimes, Lamer said, adding that people are more likely to be outside in shaded areas, which makes crime less likely.

Other studies show people drive faster on streets without trees, Lamer said, and that shaded streets have lower maintenance costs.

Salina resident Melanie Terrill said she was disappointed so many trees have been removed in recent years.

“As I drove down Ninth just before I came here, I did notice some in people’s yards, but they are teeny, tiny little trees and they are not going to be a canopy,” she said. “There are other issues besides shade, there is wildlife, birds, and carbon sequestration. We have lost a heck of a lot of trees in this town. We are looking for a way to have a welcoming entrance to our city.

“I live on Eighth Street behind the hospital,” she continued. “We are just getting ready to do the Ninth Street corridor. As I look out my back window, I wonder how many trees are even going to be there any more. I always walk down Highland because it’s got a canopy and it’s welcoming and people are out. It’s cool. We know how hot it gets in the summer, and without that canopy you’re in trouble.”

Lamer said the city of Salina tries to replace the trees it removes.

“Last year, even with this project, we replaced almost every single tree we removed,” he said. “Unfortunately, they weren’t in the same location.”

"It killed sometimes to watch them tear a tree out, a beautiful tree that is still vibrant and blooming out," Commissioner Joe Hay Jr. lamented.

The city of Salina offers a program where residents can be reimbursed $50 for one tree or $100 for two trees they plant on their property or on the section of land between the sidewalk and the street in front of their property. To participate in the program, call 826-7275.