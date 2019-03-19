Gene Arlen Haury 87, beloved husband and father, was promoted from this life March 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oklahoma City, to Willard A. Haury and Mary Elizabeth Auernheimer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Willard “Bill” Haury, and a sister Margy Haury.

Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth E. (Kliewer) Haury, children Wayne Haury, Dale (Laurie) Haury and Paul (Karlen) Haury; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, family and friendship.

Throughout his life, Gene served God, his country, his family and others. Gene joined the U.S. Marine Corps immediately after graduating from Canton High School. After serving two years, he returned to Canton, where he met the love of his life at a dance.

He returned to school while working full time and helping raise three sons, graduating from Wichita State University in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He served as Treasurer of Trinity Presbyterian Church for many years.

He worked hard from the time he was a young man in his father’s store and until his death as an “8th Vice President” of H&H Automotive. He has finally retired.

Gene’s favorite pastimes included camping with his friends and family. He especially loved the mountains, wildflowers and fall colors of Colorado.

He loved WSU sports, taking his family to Shocker football and basketball games. He was a devoted season ticket holder to WSU men’s basketball for four decades.

He loved talking to people and never knew a stranger. Gene was a member of the American Legion, Botanica and Trinity Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2258 N. Marigold Lane, Wichita. He will be laid to rest during a graveside service at 2 p.m. in the Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery in Lehigh.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Trinity Presbyterian Church or Botanica, The Wichita Gardens. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.