HESSTON — With six state medalists returning, the Hesston High School track teams will look to make some noise at the league and state levels.

Jason Peters begins his 12th season as the Swathers’ track coach. He will handle the jumps and distance runners. His assistants include Shannon Rewerts (sprints, hurdles, relays) and Dorothy Neff (discus, shot put, javelin).

The Hesston girls were second in the Central Kansas League last season, seventh in regionals and 11th at state. The boys were fifth in league, eighth in regionals and ninth at state.

Returning state medalists for the girls are junior Elise Kaiser, who was fourth in the 400-meter dash, fifth in the 4x400-meter relay and also qualified in the 100-meter high hurdles; junior Celbi Richardson, who took fourth in the shot put and qualified in the discus; junior Emily Koehn and junior Marisa Vogt, who both took fifth in the 4x400-meter relay.

Kaiser won a league title in the 400-meter dash. Richardson won a league title in the shot put and discus.

For the Hesston boys, senior Parker Roth took second in the 100-meter dash, fourth in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 4x100-meter relay. Junior Jordyn Vogt placed eighth in the 4x800-meter relay.

Other returning letterwinners for the girls include Danielle Barthelme (so., distance), Shelby Clark (jr., javelin, sprints, jumps), Katie Hamilton (jr., hurdles, sprints), Olivia Lais (jr., mid-distance) and Olivia Thompson (so., pole vault, jumps).

Other returning letterwinners for the boys include Chet Albin (jr., throws), Will Bartel (so., pole vault, distance), Braden Esau (so., sprints), Carter Funk (jr., distance), Isaiah Kidwell-Ellis (so., hurdles, sprints), Joey Kueker (so., distance) and Johnny Yang (so., distance).

“Our girls return several of our top-scoring athletes and state qualifiers from last season's team that finished as the league runner-up,” Peters said. “We should be able to put together some strong relays and high-quality entries in many events. Adding in a strong group of newcomers will hopefully help the girls continue to place high as a team again throughout this season.

“We only have seven boys that return with varsity experience from last year's team, after graduating a talented group of seniors in 2018. We will not be as deep in relays this season, but should still be able to put together several strong relay entries. About half of our boys will be newcomers to the team this year, but they all have the potential to help provide depth in our events and fill in the holes that we have to be able to compete well as a team.”

Peters looks at the Smoky Valley girls as the top contender for the CKL title this season. Top contenders for the boys include Halstead, Hoisington and Smoky Valley.

Remaining roster

Girls — Diana Cervantes (so., throws), Emma Grimsley (so., distance), MacKenzie Koehn (jr., distance, throws), Zionna Wilder (jr., distance), Harley Ferralez (fr., distance, javelin), Emily Friesen (fr., sprints, jumps), Sydney Ronan (fr., sprints, throws), Caryn Yoder (fr., sprints, jumps, hurdles), Cora Yoder (fr., throws).

Boys — Kade Crittenden (sr., throws), Sean Duerksen (sr., distance, throws), Jacob Martinez (sr., throws), Garrett Slater (jr., sprints, jumps), Nicholas Arnold (fr., hurdles, sprints), Kyle Diller (fr., throws), Cason Richardson (fr., throws).

Schedule

March 20 @ Andale Inv. 3 p.m.

April 2 Hesston CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 9 @ Elyria Christian CKTL (Tabor College) 4:30 p.m.

April 11-13 @ Wichita State Pre-State (Cessna Stadium) TBA

April 16 @ Hillsboro CKTL (Tabor College) 4:30 p.m.

April 18 @ Conrad Nightingale Inv., Halstead 2:30 p.m.

April 23 @ Marion CKTL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 James Thomas Inv. @ Tabor College 3 p.m.

May 2 Hesston Inv. 3:30 p.m.

May 9 CKL @ Nickerson 2 p.m.

May 17 @ Regionals TBA

May 24-25 State @ Cessna Stadium, Wichita TBA