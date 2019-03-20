The Newton High School girls’ soccer team suffered through one of its roughest season openers in years, falling to Buhler 10-0 Tuesday night at Fischer Field.

The game was called in the 57th minute on the 10-goal rule. Freshman Aubrey Tanksley made her high school debut with four goals.

“It was really exciting,” Tanksley said. “My teammates were really, really encouraging. They just played great. The other team played with a lot of sportsmanship.”

Tanksley said she has played club soccer since age 3.

“I’m just really hoping to go to state,” she said.

Buhler came into the game with a roster of no seniors.

“It’s been a while (since we’ve beaten Newton),” Buhler coach Randall Rank said. “We have a lot of talent. We’re going to have a lot of player coming back next year, but I tell them to focus on this year. I didn’t really know (what to expect). I told the girls this would be a good test for us. They beat us 3-0 last year. I told the girls to be ready to come out and compete and let’s see what happens.”

Newton coach Scott Jantzi could not be reached for comment.

Alex Hutton scored two goals with two assists. Aliyah Fredrick scored two goals with an assist. Maggie Epp scored a goal with an assist. Hali Eddy scored a goal.

Buhler held a 16-1 advantage in shots, 15-1 on goal. Jessi Fernau had one save and one assist. Her assist came on a long punt that Hutton marched down the field for a breakaway.

Newton keeper Makaylee Ybarra had five saves in goal.

Buhler hit eight of 10 shots in the first half. Tanksley completed the hat trick in the 35th minute.

Maddie Edson took Newton’s first shot of the game in the 45th minute.

Epp scored in the 53rd minute and assisted on Tanksley’s shot in the 57th minute to end the game.

Newton hosts Goddard Eisenhower at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by the McPherson Invitational next week.

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton High School junior varsity girls’ soccer team fell to Buhler 5-0 Tuesday at Fischer Field.

Newton trailed 2-0 at the half.

Newton hosts Goddard Eisenhower at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Buhler;8;2;—2

Newton;0;0;—0

1. B Aliyah Fredrick (Alex Hutton) 6:20

2. B Aubrey Tanksley (unassisted) 8:22

3. B Tanksley (Fredrick) 18:45

4. B Hutton (unassisted) 20:08

5. B Hali Eddy (unassisted) 21:32

6. B Fredrick (Hutton) 30:50

7. B Hutton (Jessi Fernau) 33:38

8. B Tanksley (unassisted) 34:50

9. B Maggie Epp (unassisted) 52:09

10. B Tanksley (Epp) 56:08

Total shots — Buh. 10-6—16, New. 0-1—1. Shots on goal — Buh. 10-5—15, New. 0-1—1. Saves — Buh.: Jessi Ferneau (W) 0-1—1. New.: Makaylee Ybarra (L) 2-3—5. Corner kicks — Buh. 4, New. 2. Fouls — Buh. 3, New. 4. Offside — Buh. 4, New. 1. Cautions — none.

McPherson Invitational

March 26-29

McPherson Stadium

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Hays vs. Salina South 2 p.m.

Maize South vs. Topeka 4 p.m.

Newton vs. Andover Central 6 p.m.

McPherson vs. Augusta 8 p.m.

March 27

Consolation semifinals

Hays-Salina South loser vs. Maize South-Topeka loser 2 p.m.

Newton-Andover Central loser vs. McPherson-Augusta loser 4 p.m.

Championship semifinals

Hays-Salina South winner vs. Maize South-Topeka winner 6 p.m.

Newton-Andover Central winner vs. McPherson-Augusta winner 8 p.m.

March 28

Medal rounds

Seventh place 2 p.m.

Fifth place 4 p.m.

Third place 6 p.m.

Championship 8 p.m.