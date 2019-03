CANDIDATE LISTING FOR SUMNER COUNTY HOME RACES Filings received will be updated Friday of each week until the filing deadline. All candidates must file with the County Clerk's office and pay a filing fee of $20. Filing deadline is June 3rd at 12:00 p.m. Jurisdiction Office/s Open Name Mailing Addr City/St/Zip Date Filed USD353 Wellington School Board Dist. 1, Position 1 Dist 2, Position 2 Dist 3, Position 3 At-Large, Position 7 USD356 Conway Springs School Board Dist. 1, Position 1 Dist 2, Position 2 Dist 3, Position 3 At-Large, Position 7 Brandon J. Pauly 25800 W 119th St S Conway Springs, KS 67031 3/13/2019 USD357 Belle Plaine School Board Dist. 1, Position 1 Dist 2, Position 2 Dist 3, Position 3 At-Large, Position 7 USD358 Oxford School Board Dist. 1, Position 1 Dist 2, Position 2 Dist 3, Position 3 At-Large, Position 7 USD359 Argonia School Board Dist. 1, Position 1 Dist 2, Position 2 Dist 3, Position 3 At-Large, Position 7 Dist 2, Position 5 (Unexpired term) USD360 Caldwell School Board 4 At-Large positions USD509 South Haven School Board 4 At-Large positions Unexpired Position (2 year term) Argonia 3 Council members Belle Plaine City Mayor 2 Council members Caldwell City Mayor Conway Springs City 3 Council members Geuda Springs City Mayor 5 Council members Hunnewell City Mayor 5 Council members Mayfield City Mayor 5 Council members Milan City Mayor 5 Council members Oxford City 3 Council members South Haven

City Mayor 2 Council members Wellington City Mayor 3 Council members