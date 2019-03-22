Press Release

Friday

Mar 22, 2019 at 11:53 AM


Here are some important election dates for the upcoming city/school elections:

June 3                   Filing deadline 12:00 p.m. $20 fee for all offices.  Must be filed in the County Clerk’s office

August 6              City/school Primary Election, if needed

October 15          Voter registration closes for city/school General Election

October 16          Advance voting by mail begins for city/school General Election

October 29          Last day to mail ballots for city/school General Election

                                Advance in person begins for city/school General Election

November 4       Advance in person ends for city/school General Election

November 5       City/School General Election