The Newton High School girls’ soccer team is still looking to find its identity after a 10-0 loss to Goddard Eisenhower Thursday in non-league play at Fischer Field.

Newton falls to 0-2.

Eisenhower, 1-0, was led by Abby Bachman with two goals and two assists. Morgan Blackwell scored two goals. Emma Franklin scored a goal with two assists. Ana Wusterbarth scored a goal with an assist. Jayda Wyat, Brianna Henning, Kaitlyn Erwin and Hannah Jensen each added a goal.

“It’s going to be a struggle this year,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We have a lot of inexperienced players this year. The fight was there. We did not give up. The girls did what we asked them to do. Goddard Eisenhower has a good team. They have had good teams the last few years. I like this result better than what we had the other night because of the level of play from the other team. We’re going to continue to make our adjustments.”

Eisenhower scored on a Blackwell goal 30 seconds into the game. The Tigers led 4-0 at the half.

Eisenhower added a pair of goals in the first two minutes of the second half. The game was called on the 10-goal rule with 2:57 remaining in regulation.

Newton was outshot 30-1, 26-1 on goal. Makaylee Ybarra had 16 saves for the Railers. Harley Johnson had one save in the first half for Eisenhower. Breanna Ebinger played the second half in goal for the Tigers.

“Mak has done a really good job back there,” Jantzi said. “This is just her second year playing soccer. She is brand new to that position other than JV experience from last year. We threw her into the fire. Legacy Victorio-Coto did a good job. Megan Crist did a good job. Auroa Castillo did a good job. Those are just a few that really showed well tonight.”

Newton faces Andover Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the McPherson Invitational at McPherson Stadium.

“It will be an interesting tournament,” Jantzi said.

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton junior varsity fell to Goddard Eisenhower 8-0.

Newton is 0-2 and hosts Andover Central at 5 p.m. April 2.

G.Eisenhower;4;6;—10

Newton;0;0;—0

1. GE Morgan Blackwell (unassisted) :30

2. GE Jayda Wyat (unassisted) 19:56

3. GE Abby Bachman (Emma Franklin) 31:21

4. GE Blackwell (Franklin) 32:49

5. GE Brianna Henning (Ana Wusterbarth) 40:31

6. GE Franklin (Bachman) 41:48

7. GE Bachman (unassisted) 57:26

8. GE Wusterbarth (unassisted) 59:53

9. GE Kaitlyn Erwin (Bachman) 62:49

10. GE Hannah Jensen (unassisted) 77:03

Total shots — GE 16-14—30, New. 1-0—1. Shots on goal — GE 14-12—26, New. 1-0—1. Saves — GE: Harley Johnson (W, 40:00) 1-x—1; Breanna Ebinger x-0—0. New.: Makaylee Ybarra (L) 10-6—16. Corner kicks — GE 10, New. 1. Fouls — GE 5, New. 3. Offside — GE 2, New. 0. Cautions — none.