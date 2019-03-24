Good-natured ribbing greeted Dr. Bill Alsop while displaying the adjustable three-legged stool he built from steel.

Accepting the challenge of using a TIG welder — requiring lots of practice — the retired gastroenterologist completed his project, acknowledging it was less than pretty and fell short of personal expectations.

The 67-year-old medicine man did suggest that the new perch smacks of some artisanal skill.

“I have my own flare. It’s a sculptural piece,” Alsop quipped, delving deeply into self deprecation.

“Does it stand up?” asked Jim Peterson, 65, a retired Salina radiologist.

While Gene Sandberg, 72, of rural Assaria, retired Federal Aviation Administration air traffic specialist, captured the moment with his smartphone camera, Salina Area Technical College welding instructor, Eric Vannoy, suggested Alsop prove the stool’s functionality.

“You gotta test it by standing on it one time. I’ll catch-ya,” Vannoy said.

Alsop responded, “You’re punishing me because I’m not a Democrat, right?”

The razzing was “just out of general principle,” Sandberg replied.

Classmates yucked it up as their four-week Night Hobby Welding class drew to a close.

“We have fun taking potshots at one another, over stuff that doesn’t matter,” said Alsop, who is four years retired from Mowery Clinic, after a 32-year medical practice.

Guffaws erupted after a short political rant earlier in the 2 1/2-hour session, when Dr. Brad Stuewe asked Alsop: “What am I giving up for Lent? Hope.”

When they weren’t bouncing barbs, discussing weather or sharing jokes, five seasoned veterans — whose professions vastly veer from manipulating steel — enjoyed spending some of their winter in a sizzle.

The gents gathered twice weekly for four weeks in a Salina Tech shop built for 50 students, first learning, then honing welding skills.

While some took home examples of their work, it’s likely they’ll never frequent a construction site wearing a welding helmet or swinging chipping hammers for a living. Alsop praised the Salina Tech programs.

“Kids that come through that training really know how to weld. We just know what it is,” he said. “They really lowered the bar for us.”

Hobby class members agreed their experience was well worth the $250 to enroll.

The class is offered occasionally, Vannoy said, whenever there is enough interest. Five to seven students are needed for a class, he said, and the maximum is 10.

After dedicating their careers to saving lives, representing clients in court or securing safe air travel, each conquered an enjoyable challenge.

“This is nice to do something different than I did in my life,” said Stuewe, 69, who spent 38 years practicing critical care medicine and nephrology at Mowery Clinic.

“It’s a great release, and kind of fun. That class has gotten me back to using my hands. I’ve done a couple of projects since,” said Pat Neustrom, a practicing attorney since 1976. He digs being around friends.

“We’ve known each other forever,” Neustrom said.

Using small steel pieces for bracing, he toughened up a U-shaped firewood rack, adding weight with every improvement.

“I brought a trailer. Hope I can lift it when it’s all said and done,” Neustrom said.

Peterson grabbed some steel pieces from a scrap bin to perfect his use of a MIG welder, an acronym for metal inert gas.

“Alsop’s the one who got us together for this,” he said. “Then I got to learn something.”

Retiring from United Radiology in 2018, after 36 years, Peterson intends to put the technical education to work for his son, Tyler, a farmer near Minneapolis.

“He’s been doing welding for some time. I’ve helped him assemble,” Peterson said. “Now that I’ve had some training, I know what I’m doing, and can help Tyler weld on the farm.”

After two decades with the FAA — 10 years in Burlington, Vt., and 10 in Wichita — Sandberg is enjoying retirement.

Hobby Welding was “very interesting,” he said, “but I think I’ll stay a woodworker. I really enjoyed getting to know these guys.”

After some classroom time assessing welding aptitude and stressing safety, Vannoy taught MIG welding, then TIG welding, and the traditional stick welding (see factoids), before turning the pupils loose to build a “manageable project” from scratch.

Demonstrating prolific creativity, Stuewe built a firewood rack, then tackled a contraption to keep steel posts and pipe off the ground at his cabin in Ottawa County.

Vannoy helped him cut thick pieces of flat steel to size, using a Betenbender shear metal cutting machine, that produced loud clanks in the spacious shop.

“It’s like a big nail clipper,” Stuewe said.

He also used a computerized plasma torch to cut house numbers out of steel.

“Just horsin’ around,” the humble doctor said.

The goal is to obtain some prowess with a welder.

“We can experiment and figure out what we need,” Stuewe said. “Our idea is to get comfortable sticking two pieces of metal together and not make a mess of it.”

He intends to purchase a MIG welder and continue to practice at home.

“I’d take the class again. It’s fun,” Stuewe said.

A tradition of sorts developed with Vannoy’s latest group. Those with open schedules gathered after each class at Rib Crib, 3025 S. Ninth, for food, fellowship, and a hint of libation.

“Thank-you for making this work,” Vannoy said of the class, pointing especially to Alsop, a veteran of four similar welding groups at the college. He influenced the latest Night Hobby Welding session.

They zoomed through current affairs, Salina history, and the often rehashed the KU & K-State rivalry.

“I’m gonna miss you guys,” Sandberg said.

He and Alsop briefly considered a “Laurel & Hardy dance,” but settled for more sedentary pursuits.

In an email circulated days later, Sandberg repeated his praise and announced some honors from the experience he dubbed “Old Men’s Welding Class.”

Sandberg anointed Peterson “Mighty MIG,” and gave “William TIG the Terrible Alsop the “grand prize for innovative welding.”