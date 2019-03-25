Wilma Anna Marie Struble Arnett, 86, was born September 23, 1932 in Caldwell, Kansas, the oldest of nine children born to Lloyd Elmer Struble and Amalia Sophia Augusta "Molly" (Gerberding) Struble. She attended her early school years in Bluff City and graduated from Caldwell High School.

On November 25, 1950, Wilma was united in marriage with Russell J. Arnett in Gravette, Arkansas. This union was blessed with five children: Jacqueline, Terry, Steven, Danny and Martin. Russell enlisted in the Army so the family moved a few times before making Attica, Kansas their permanent home.

Wilma was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She was a talented seamstress, making many of her children's clothes. She owned and operated Stems and Trims Flower Shop for many years. She thoroughly enjoyed being a florist and brightening people's days with her beautiful arrangements. She was an excellent cook and everyone enjoyed her food. Quilting was her favorite pastime and she made and gifted many beautiful quilts that will be cherished for years to come.

In 2018, Wilma and Russell celebrated 68 years of marriage. They truly understood the meaning of their wedding vows and loved one another unconditionally.

On March 22, 2019, Wilma passed away at Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Martin; great-grandson, Cole; and siblings: Vernon, Gary and Donnie Struble and Janet Van Etten.

Wilma will be deeply missed by her husband, Russell; children: Jacqueline Wiseley and husband, Randy, Terry Arnett and wife, Sandi, Steven Arnett and wife, Lynda, and Danny Arnett and wife, Judy; siblings: Darlene Grimm, Phil Struble, Dale Struble and Rodney Struble; 13 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

One of her final surprises was to leave an intricate casket cover to show her love for God and her family.

Funeral service was held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Attica, Kansas with Pastor Ken Keeling officiating. Jacqueline Wiseley read the Twenty-Third Psalm and sang "Standing on the Promises." Julie Splichal sang "How Great Thou Art" and "This Day."

Burial followed in the Attica Cemetery. Casket bearers were Darrin Struble, Daryl Struble, Mark Struble, Bryan Struble, Mike Struble and Mitch Arnett.

Memorials in memory of Wilma may be made to the Attica Senior Center, the Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital or to the United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Prairie Rose Funeral Home, 602 E. Main St., Anthony, KS 67003, was in charge of arrangements. www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com