A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

A driver was taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned in southern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 10:36 a.m. Friday on 222nd Street south of Golden Road.

A 69-year-old Paola man was driving south on 222nd Street. His vehicle went off of the road. He overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the road and went into a ditch. The vehicle overturned, coming to rest on its passenger side, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Firefighters extricated the driver. The man was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.