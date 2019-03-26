Approximately 400 people turned out Saturday night to eat tasty food, listen to music and support museums in Leavenworth.

The annual A Taste of Leavenworth was deemed another success by Del Sanders, president of the Leavenworth Historical Museum Association.

The annual fundraiser at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 55 for the LHMA supports the First City Museum, the C.W. Parker Carousel Museum and the Fred Harvey Museum in Leavenworth.

Sanders said the final tally isn’t in yet, but he anticipates that the event raised approximately $19,000 for the LHMA.

He said 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will go to the museums.

Sanders said that there were 17 vendors who provided food and beverages at the event.

“We’re very pleased with how it went,” Sanders said. “There were so many wonderful compliments for the food and the drinks. We’re so appreciative of the merchants and the food producers.”

Meriwether’s won the People’s Choice award for the third year in a row.

Sanders said the silent and live auctions also were a success.

“Almost everything was sold at the auctions,” he said.

Rep. Jeff Pittman and Sen. Kevin Braun served as celebrity auctioneers during the event.

“They were really fun and had a good time with it,” Sanders said.

He said the most popular items in the auctions included art, silver coins and jewelry.

The band True Country and Friends performed throughout the evening.

“Everybody loved the band,” Sanders said. “They were great.”

Sanders said that anyone who purchased auction items and has not picked them up yet can do so at the First City Museum, 743 Delaware St., from 1-4 p.m. Thursday.