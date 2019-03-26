Kansas gas prices have risen 9.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.45/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,329 stations. Gas prices in Kansas are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 2.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kansas was priced at $2.20/g on Monday while the most expensive is $2.61/g, a difference of 41.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $2.20/g while the highest is $2.61/g, a difference of 41.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.12/g while the most expensive is $5.04/g, a difference of $3.92/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.62/g today. The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Gasoline prices have increased in all 50 states in the last week as refineries continue working toward cleaner, more expensive gasoline and as oil prices have continued creeping higher,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “There shouldn’t be any surprises that prices continue to migrate higher given the warnings in the past few months, thought that doesn’t make it any easier for motorists to digest higher gas prices. Unfortunately as seasonal issues continue to weigh on markets along with higher oil prices, it’s likely we’ll continue to be in this pattern for at least a few more weeks.”