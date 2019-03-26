It was a Republican sweep in Tuesday's special election for the two new districts of the Leavenworth County Commission.

Republican Chad Schimke was elected to the commission's 4th District, and Republican Mike Stieben won in the 5th District race.

The 4th and 5th districts were created after voters approved an expansion of the County Commission from three members to five in last November's general election.

The 4th District comprises the city of Lansing, Delaware Township and a section of southeast Leavenworth.

Schimke won the 4th District race with 521 votes. Independent Hank Spellman came in second with 382 votes and Democrat Troy Smith received 349 votes, according to the unofficial results.

The results will remain unofficial until the election results are certified April 3.

Schimke said he appreciates everyone who ran in both districts in Tuesday's election.

"It's a lot of work," he said.

Schimke said he still has a lot to learn as he takes on the duties of a county commissioner. But as a candidate he has focused on economic development.

Schimke said he wants to help attract and retain businesses in the county.

"If we are successful with that effort, we can fix a lot of our infrastructure and problems that I think a lot of residents want to see addressed," he said.

The 5th District comprises Tonganoxie, Reno and Sherman townships as well as the cities of Tonganoxie and Linwood.

Stieben won the 5th District race with 654 votes. Independent David Frese finished second with 621 votes. Democrat Stuart Sweeney finished in third place with 591 votes, and independent Curtis Oroke received 192 votes.

"I'm feeling really good, but it was a hard fought battle," Stieben said after the election results were in.

Stieben said he wanted to thank the people who helped him during the campaign.

"I couldn't have done it by myself," he said.

Stieben said he did door-to-door campaigning.

"That's what did it," he said. "That's what won the race."

Stieben believes he also was helped by support from rural conservative voters in the 5th District.

As a county commissioner, Stieben said his priority will be lowering the mill levy. The mill levy is used in determining property taxes.

