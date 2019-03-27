Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education had a special meeting Monday to approve a bid for computer network wiring for a new school building.

Board members unanimously approved a bid from Envision Technology Group, Overland Park, in the amount of $150,636.

Brian Harrod, director of technology for the school district, said the bid is for telecommunications wiring in the new intermediate center at Richard Warren Middle School.

Harrod said the E-Rate program will pay $90,864 of the cost of the project.

The E-rate program is administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company under the direction of the Federal Communications Commission. The program helps schools and libraries obtain broadband capabilities, according to an FCC website.

The Leavenworth school district will be responsible for paying the remaining $59,772 of the cost for the telecommunications wiring project, Harrod said.

The new intermediate center is being constructed on the grounds of Warren Middle School. The center will house classes for grades five and six. The intermediate center is being constructed as part of a $36.7 million bond issue that was approved by voters last year.

Earlier this month, board members approved bids for wide area network and internet services for the school district. The wide area network bid was awarded to Spectrum in the amount of $127,044. The E-Rate program will pay for $101,635 of the cost.

The bid for internet service also was awarded to Spectrum in the amount of $101,256. The E-Rate program will pay $81,005 of the cost.

These two bids were approved during a March 11 regular meeting of the school board.

Harrod said bids for the telecommunications wiring for the new school building were not ready at that time, which resulted in the scheduling of Monday’s special meeting.

Board members could not wait until their next monthly meeting because of an E-Rate deadline, which is today.

Five of the school district’s board members were able to attend Monday’s special meeting. And the remaining two board members participated by telephone, according to minutes of the meeting.

