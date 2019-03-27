The city of Leavenworth may contract with a Kansas Department of Corrections agency to create new street signs.

City commissioners voted Tuesday to authorize City Manager Paul Kramer to enter into a sign fabrication agreement with KDOC.

If the agreement is approved, the city would rely on Kansas Correctional Industries to produce signs that identify street names.

KCI provides inmate-produced goods and services to state and local government entities and other qualified organizations, according to the agency's website.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the city government would not cease its in-house sign-making operations. But he said contracting with KDOC will help meet a goal of improving signage throughout the community.

"We think we can make this work for us," he said.

Kramer said commissioners budgeted an additional $10,000 in 2019 for street signs.

According to McDonald, this amount will pay for between 300 and 400 news signs at the prices offered by KCI. This would cover between 35 and 50 intersections along a major street or 70 to 100 residential intersections.

Kramer said there still are a few things to be worked out in an agreement between the city and the KDOC.

Also Tuesday, commissioners voted not to exercise the city's option to match an offer for the purchase of two vacant lots next to the Youth Achievement Center, 314 Delaware St.

Under a 2009 agreement with the YAC, the city was granted the option to match any other offer made to purchase the two lots. The agreement was drawn up when the city gave the YAC $70,000 to be used for the lease-purchase or renovation of the building where the YAC is housed.

Kramer said the two lots are now being sold. An office portion of the YAC building also is being sold, but the 2009 agreement does not give the city an option to match an offer on this part of the building.

Commissioners voted to decline their right to match an offer for the vacant lots after meeting behind closed doors in executive session. Commissioners went into the 10-minute executive session for the purpose of discussing the possible acquisition of property.

