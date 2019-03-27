Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.53; Milo $3.13; Soybeans $7.83
PCP prices: Wheat $4.24; Corn $3.59; Milo/cwt. $5.71; Soybeans $8.14
Scoular: Wheat $4.32; Corn $3.82; Milo $3.52; Soybeans $8.35
