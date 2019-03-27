Lansing High School theater students will perform one of the most popular musicals in stage history this week.

Students will perform “Godspell” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the high school auditorium.

Tickets are $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the night of the performance. Tickets can be purchased online at www.our.show/lansingtheatregodspell

The show is entirely directed, acted and produced by students.

“Godspell is our first student-led musical at Lansing High School and the students have exceeded my expectations,” said Casey McCord, theater director at the high school. “Every aspect of this production was led by a student: direction, design, choreography, etc. With our many snow days, family emergencies and unexpected setbacks, the students working on this production have powered through at every turn to make this one of our best productions yet. They have truly become a family which only furthers the message of the show.”

There are 13 students in the cast. Cam Burns plays the role Jesus Christ.

“Godspell has a message and a spirit that can capture any audience member’s heart,” McCord said. “It includes catchy tunes, games, audience participation and high-energy performances from all of the actors on stage. The show follows a group of people who have conflicting ideologies and must learn to come together to achieve unity and peace. The message of love for your fellow human that this musical provides is one that is more relevant now than it may have ever been in the past.

“Godspell cannot be described as a traditional musical in that it does not contain a linear plot, but rather a collection of stories to portray a message or theme. It includes songs that one wouldn’t expect to hear in a more traditional musical in that they are more pop/rock in nature and appeal more to the casual theater-goer.”

The musical, which opened off-Broadway in 1971, includes several popular songs, including the international hit song “Day by Day.”

Other songs in the show are “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”

“This musical is one that many people connect to because of the songs,” McCord said. “The performers will be engaging with the audience and we hope that the audience will engage with this performance to have a truly meaningful experience.”