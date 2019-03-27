Forecast for rain raises concern about flash flooding

Floodwaters from the Missouri River continue to recede but a local emergency management official is keeping an eye on a rain forecast for later in the week.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding from swollen creeks that are tributaries of the flooded river.

A National Weather Service forecast for Leavenworth indicates there are chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

The Missouri River crested Saturday in the Leavenworth area at a depth of 31.3 feet. The river enters into its flood stage for the area at a depth of 20 feet.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the river had dropped to 27.8 feet. The Leavenworth area is scheduled to remain under a flood warning until April 3.

