When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a resolution for a local disaster declaration resulting from flooding from the Missouri River.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith had signed a disaster declaration document over the weekend, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

But Buchanan said she wanted to bring the matter to the entire County Commission for approval.

Buchanan said the Leavenworth area has been under a flood warning since March 13.

The river crested Saturday in the Leavenworth area at a depth of 31.3 feet.

The river remains above its flood stage of 20 feet. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at a depth of 26.48 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

According to Chuck Magaha, Leavenworth County Emergency Management director, the local declaration will allow the county to be included in a state disaster declaration and possibly a federal declaration.

The county could qualify for federal assistance to help local government entities recoup losses that have resulted from the flood. But Buchanan said two thresholds have to be met in order for the county to qualify. She said the losses of governmental entities in the county would have to total at least $288,000, and losses statewide would have to total about $4.2 million.

Buchanan said it is suspected that a privately-owned levee near the Atchison County line in northeast Leavenworth County failed.

She said Leavenworth County Emergency Management has requested the Kansas Division of Emergency Management conduct a flyover to collect images of the area.

In the city of Leavenworth, the Leavenworth Water Department has set up a temporary fix to supply water from the river to a north plant.

Joel Mahnken, general manager of the Leavenworth Water Department, said a pump shut down over the weekend at a water intake facility for the north plant after water got into the motor.

Mahnken said a temporary fix is in place until the motor can be fixed. He said the department’s south plant continues to operate without any problems.

